Kendall Jenner leaves little to the imagination at Fashion Awards

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner commanded attention as she arrived at the Fashion Awards in London in a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked breathtaking in the floor-length gold dress, which left one of her legs bare.

Kendall Jenner at the Fashion Awards 2018 – London
Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

The stunning gown was made of a filmy, semi-sheer material which barely concealed Jenner’s assets.

She was joined by several fellow models at the glitzy event.

Kendall Jenner at the Fashion Awards 2018 – London
Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Catwalk queen Alek Wek’s dress also turned heads, as it featured a huge pink bow that trailed behind her down the red carpet.

Alek Wek
Alek Wek (Ian West/PA)

Jerry Hall was accompanied by daughter Elizabeth Jagger.

Hall was smart in black while Jagger stood out in a red dress.

Elizabeth Jagger and Jerry Hall
Elizabeth Jagger and Jerry Hall (Ian West/PA)

There as another mother-daughter combo on the carpet, as Cindy Crawford was joined by daughter Kaia Gerber, one of the models of the moment.

Crawford was picture perfect in an elegant off-the-shoulder black dress, while Gerber dazzled in a black and silver number that featured cut outs over the arms and bodice.

Cindy Crawford
Cindy Crawford (Ian West/PA)
Kaia Gerber at the Fashion Awards 2018 – London
Kaia Gerber (Ian West/PA)

Spice Girl turned designer Victoria Beckham wore a black outfit with her hair up to show off the interesting neckline.

She walked the red carpet with husband David and their oldest son Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

The event attracted stars from the music and acting worlds as well as those from the world of fashion.

Rita Ora was less flashy than usual in a sophisticated red and black patterned suit, while fellow singer Paloma Faith stood out in a frothy pink concoction with plenty of layers.

Rita Ora
Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)
Paloma Faith at the Fashion Awards 2018 – London
Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

Actress Carey Mulligan was serene in a white dress with black spots and Rosamund Pike was stylish in a long black jacket.

Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan (Ian West/PA)
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike (Ian West/PA)

The event was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

