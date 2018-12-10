Lauren Steadman: I'm gutted not to get the Glitterball

The athlete said that although she had wanted to win, she was 'chuffed' at how far she got.

Lauren Steadman has said she was disappointed to be eliminated from Strictly because being an athlete means she is always after the gold.

The Paralympic athlete and her professional partner AJ Pritchard received their marching orders at the weekend after a dance-off against Ashley Roberts.

Appearing on spin-off show It Takes Two, Steadman said: “I’m really gutted.

“I think as an athlete you always go for that gold medal so it was the Glitterball for us.

“But at the same time I am really chuffed with how far we got and so proud of us.

“We thought Halloween then we thought Blackpool, and then we got to the semi finals.”

“We have had so much fun and I have loved every second,” she said.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would look so elegant on the floor.”

Steadman, who was born missing her lower right arm, added: “The greatest thing that has come from it is inspiring the generations, whether that’s older or younger.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.

