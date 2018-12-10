Strictly regenerates just like Doctor Who, says Bruno Tonioli

The long-term judge says the BBC One programme just keeps getting better.

Bruno Tonioli has likened Strictly Come Dancing to Doctor Who because he says it manages to “regenerate itself” every year.

The dancer has been a judge on the BBC dance programme since the first series.

Discussing how the current season compares to others, he said: “You can’t compare the show. It is a bit like Doctor Who, it seems able to regenerate itself and each season it feels to me like the first one.”

Speaking on spin-off programme It Takes Two, Tonioli continued: “If they didn’t excite me so much, if they didn’t deliver so much beautiful work, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do, and they always deliver.

“Each season is unique, special and brilliant. The show keeps getting better.”

Tonioli appeared on the BBC Two programme alongside fellow judge Shirley Ballas, who said this year’s remaining contestants needed to stay focused during the final.

Shirley Ballas (PA)

Stacey Dooley, Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg and Ashley Roberts remian in the competiotn, and each will dance three times in the final.

“Three dances is a lot for anybody – their bodies are tired, their minds are tired, but it will take the strength of the mind,” said Ballas.

“We are going to see now in a final who can bring it together after the whole series and put everything there on the floor to win that Strictly 2018 trophy.”

Strictly Comes Dancing airs on BBC One.





© Press Association 2018