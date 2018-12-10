The Greatest Showman soundtrack on course to return to number one

The popular film's soundtrack looks likely to end the year as strongly as it started.

The soundtrack for The Greatest Showman looks likely to return to the top of the charts this week.

The popular musical film’s official cast recording, starring the likes of Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Keala Settle, is the year’s best-selling album so far, having been in the top five since the second week of January.

At the halfway stage of the week, the album has achieved the most physical and digital sales and looks set to return to the number one spot, the Official Charts Company said.

Another stint at number one would mark the star-studded album’s 22nd non-consecutive week at the summit.

The soundtrack could be bested by Roy Orbison’s Unchained Melodies, which is currently in the running to take number two.

The posthumous album, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is set to reach a new peak for the third week in the row, after entering the charts at number eight and then rising to number six.

Staying at Tamara’s by George Ezra is expected to take the number three spot, while Love by Michael Buble is at number four at the mid-week stage.

The Carpenters with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is on course to be this week’s highest new entry, in at number five.

Ariana Grande (Ian West/PA)

On the singles chart, Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next may score its sixth week at number one.

The pop track is 3,800 combined sales ahead of its closest competitor, Sweet But Psycho by Ava Max.

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus has jumped seven places to number three and Without Me by Halsey looks set to end the week at number four.

Mariah Carey’s festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You is on course to complete this week’s top five.

The race for this year’s Christmas number one kicks off on Friday December 14.

© Press Association 2018