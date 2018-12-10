Sir Kenneth Branagh praises David Mitchell ahead of Upstart Crow cameo

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Oscar-nominated actor said his guest role in the BBC Two comedy inspired him for his new Shakespeare-based film.

A Crow Christmas Carol

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said he has fulfilled a “much-cherished ambition” by starring alongside David Mitchell in sitcom Upstart Crow.

Sir Kenneth appears in the Christmas episode of the Ben Elton-penned parody series, in which Peep Show star Mitchell portrays playwright William Shakespeare as he tries to launch his career from humble beginnings.

Known for starring in and directing a number of Shakespeare adaptations on the big screen, Sir Kenneth plays a mysterious stranger for his stint in the BBC Two comedy.

A Crow Christmas Carol
Sir Kenneth Branagh in Upstart Crow (Gary Moyes/BBC)

First-look pictures show the actor in two guises for the Dickens-inspired episode, called A Crow Christmas Carol, which sees his character sharing with Shakespeare a tale of redemption, filling him with love, hope and light.

He said: “This year I fulfilled a much-cherished ambition by playing comedy with the brilliant David Mitchell.

“I have Ben Elton to thank for including me in his blisteringly funny and very touching Christmas special of Upstart Crow. It’s a show I love watching and was honoured to join.”

He praised the “brilliant cast and crew” and said it helped to inspire him for his forthcoming film All Is True, in which he plays the playwright in his retirement years, which was also penned by Elton.

Sir Kenneth added: “David’s Shakespeare is taller, funnier and sexier than mine, but mine is older and fatter, which at least offers you a choice.”

Mitchell said, of working with the Oscar-nominated actor: “I was incredibly excited and nervous at the prospect of working with Kenneth Branagh, who I have admired for decades, but I’m sorry to say that he was less personally terrifying than I’d expected.

“He was, though, friendly, easy-going and charming, but at the same time full of funny ideas and brilliant at acting.”

Upstart Crow: A Crow Christmas Carol airs on Christmas Day at 8.35pm on BBC Two.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression
Caroline Flack opens up about her battle with depression

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury
The BEST moments of I'm a Celebrity 2018

The BEST moments of I'm a Celebrity 2018
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
This is how to stop your nails breaking in winter according to experts

This is how to stop your nails breaking in winter according to experts
This is how to stop your nails breaking in winter according to experts

Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?