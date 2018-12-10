Catherine Zeta-Jones sends message to father-in-law Kirk Douglas as he turns 102

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actress posted a tribute on Instagram.

Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles

Actor Kirk Douglas has celebrated his 102nd birthday with a special video message from his daughter-in-law.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a tribute in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The actress and wife of Michael Douglas wrote: “Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk.”

The video featured photos of Douglas throughout his movie career and with family members.

Douglas has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades and is perhaps best known for starring in the 1960 drama Spartacus.

© Press Association 2018

