Episode titles revealed for third series of Stranger Things

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Eight new episode titles have been unveiled as fans prepare to return to the Upside Down.

Stranger Things

Mall Rats, The Sauna Test and The Case Of The Missing Lifeguard have been revealed as some of the episode titles for the new series of Stranger Things.

Fans have waited eagerly for more information about the third season of the 1980s-based Netflix sci-fi/horror show, which will arrive on the streaming service next year.

A short teaser clip has given away the eight episode names, although there is no further information about what they each mean.

The other titles are Suzie, Do You Copy?, The Source, The Birthday, The Bite and The Battle Of Starcourt.

The clip also confirms that the series will pick up less than a year after the events of the second series.

The award-winning programme, created by Ross and Matt Duffer, follows a group of children as they experience a set of supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, thanks to a monster from alternative dimension the Upside Down.

Stranger Things was nominated for five primetime Emmy Awards this year, including best supporting actress for Millie Bobby Brown and outstanding drama series.

The series also stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton, among others.

The new season will welcome newcomer Maya Hawke, the daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, as Robin.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The BEST moments of I'm a Celebrity 2018

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return
THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores
This is how to stop your nails breaking in winter according to experts

This is how to stop your nails breaking in winter according to experts
The ultimate PJs for twinning families this Christmas

The ultimate PJs for twinning families this Christmas
The ultimate PJs for twinning families this Christmas

The BEST moments of I'm a Celebrity 2018