Mel B CANCELS book signing after breaking ribs and injuring hand

10th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Spice Girls star needed surgery on her hand.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Melanie Brown has cancelled a book signing in New York after suffering two broken ribs and an injury to her hand.

The Spice Girls star said she needed three hours of surgery to repair damage to her hand, which has resulted in stitches.

She shared a photograph of her arm in a purple foam sling and wrote on Instagram: “Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a servered right hand needing emergancy care, to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling.

 
 
 
“I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today.

“I’m absolutely gutted but  I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise, but for now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs.

“Ohhh the pain, but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

She added the hashtags “#accidentshappen” and “needtimetoheal”.



© Press Association 2018

