Emma Bunton to take break from Heart breakfast show

Emma Bunton has announced she is taking a break from presenting the Heart London breakfast radio show.

The Spice Girls singer, who is due to go on tour with the girl band minus Victoria Beckham, said she would like to spend more time with her family.

Emma Bunton with Jamie Theakston (Ian West/PA)

She will carry on presenting her national weekly Sunday show on the radio station.

In a statement, she said: “Wow. What an awesome five years I’ve had presenting Heart Breakfast with the incredible Jamie Theakston. I can truthfully say that I’ve laughed my head off every single day.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say farewell to Heart Breakfast listeners, but I’m hoping some of them will be able to join me for my Sunday show.

“Plus, Jamie’s made me promise to call in to him on the breakfast show with ‘Spice-y news’ and other updates, which of course I will!

Bunton with fellow Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It has been an enormous pleasure to work with such a lovely bunch of people on Breakfast, but I won’t be far away and will remain a firm part of the Heart and Global family.”

Bunton joined Heart in June 2009 before joining Theakston on the breakfast show in January 2013.

Her last breakfast show will be on December 14 and her Sunday show will continue from 7pm to 9pm.

A replacement for Bunton will be announced in due course.

