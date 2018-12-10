Signing up as a coach on The Voice Kids is a dream come true, says Jessie J

Entertainment News

Emma Willis will be back as host.

WE Day 2017 - London

Jessie J is returning to The Voice, this time as a coach on the children’s spin-off.

The Price Tag singer, 30, featured in the first series of The Voice, the main show featuring adults, when it was on the BBC.

She will join The Voice Kids UK as a fourth coach alongside Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott who are returning.

Emma Willis will be back as host of the ITV show.


Emma Willis is returning as host (Ian West/PA)

Jessie J said: “I love kids, I love to sing and I love to share all I know about singing and performing.

“The idea of combining those three things again on The Voice Kids is a dream come true. I am grateful to have been asked back.”

She said of the young singers: “I will be protective of their experience emotionally, as well as vocally.”


Danny Jones (left), Pixie Lott (second left), Will.i.am and Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)

Will.i.am said: “Jessie will add a new dynamic as we each compete to secure the freshest new talent in Britain to our teams.”

McFly Jones said of Jessie J: “It’s going to be fun to see what kind of team she puts together … but I know mine will be better!”

Lott said: “I absolutely love Jessie and I’m thrilled to have a girl joining me with the boys!”

Duos can enter the competition for the first time and filming starts this week, with the series airing on ITV next year.

