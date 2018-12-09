Viewers feel for Harry Redknapp as insect gets trapped in his ear

A cricket made its way into Harry's ear during his final trial.

I’m A Celebrity viewers felt for Harry Redknapp after he got an insect stuck in his ear during his last Bushtucker trial.

The football manager had to lay in an underground chamber filled with insects and rats for his last challenge on the show.

When he came out he said he had something in his ear.

Medic Bob was called and discovered a cricket stuck inside Redknapp’s ear, which he quickly removed.

Harry Redknapp was checked out by a medic (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly could barely look as the insect was pulled out.

The moment prompted a flurry of posts on social media.

“Poor Harry looked genuinely so scared during that the thought of a bug in my ear is freaking me out so much,” said one person on Twitter.

“Getting a bug in my ear is honestly one of my worst fears,” said another.

“Bugs on his ear and rats with water? Why? Poor Harry but he’s a legend. Omg,” said another.

Another joked: “HOW DARE ITV LET A CREATURE BURY ITSELF IN HARRY’S EAR.”

One said: “No, sorry.

“Watching an old man lying in a dank hole covered in rats with a bug burrowing in his ear.

“Too much and not entertaining or funny.”





