I'm A Celebrity fans love Holly's reaction to Bushtucker trial

9th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The TV star ran off as insects got close to her.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby had a taste of a Bushtucker trial when dozens of creepy crawlies made a beeline for her in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The TV star screamed and ran away as the insects scurried towards her in the trial clearing.

She and co-host Declan Donnelly had been watching while actress Emily Atack braved her final test, which saw her wearing a helmet that was filled with hundreds of creatures.

When Atack was finished she stood with the presenters and shook off the critters, even removing some from her underwear.

The bugs then started running towards Willoughby who squealed and dashed off, at one point cowering behind Donnelly.

Fans watching the show thought the scenes were hilarious.

“Not sure who is doing the bush tucker trial Emily or Holly,” one posted on Twitter.

“Holly on that trial was honestly the highlight of I’m a celeb this year,” said another.

“Never laughed so much at the end of a trial. @hollywills and @EmAtack hilarious,” posted another.

Others said they wished Willoughby could be given her own Bushtucker.

“Is there a special number to ring to have Holly do an actual trial?” said one person.

“I’d ring the beshiznits out of it!”



