Spice Girls share throwback Christmas pictures

The Spice Girls have shared two throwback pictures of themselves in Father Christmas outfits.

One shows the five singers standing together in their suits and hats, and the second shows them holding teddy bears.

"The most wonderful time of the year!"

“The most wonderful time of the year!” says the caption.

The Girl Power singers recently announced that they are reuniting for a comeback tour next year, minus Victoria Beckham.

Since announcing their string of shows the Wannabe singers have shared several images from their heyday on social media.





