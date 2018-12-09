Spice Girls share throwback Christmas pictures

9th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The snaps were shared on Instagram.

Spice Girls

The Spice Girls have shared two throwback pictures of themselves in Father Christmas outfits.

The images were posted on Instagram.

One shows the five singers standing together in their suits and hats, and the second shows them holding teddy bears.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

The most wonderful time of the year! 🤶

A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls) on

“The most wonderful time of the year!” says the caption.

The Girl Power singers recently announced that they are reuniting for a comeback tour next year, minus Victoria Beckham.

Since announcing their string of shows the Wannabe singers have shared several images from their heyday on social media.



© Press Association 2018

