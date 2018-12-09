Strictly Come Dancing: Latest celebrity exit after dance-off with Ashley Roberts

Roberts had been at the joint top of the leaderboard with Faye Tozer.

Lauren Steadman is the latest celebrity to exit Strictly Come Dancing – after Ashley Roberts found herself in the dance-off yet again.

Ex-Pussycat Doll Roberts and dance partner Pasha Kovalev have now faced the dance-off for three consecutive weeks, despite notching up top spots on the leaderboard from judges’ scores.

She has faced criticism from viewers over her dance experience.

On Sunday night, all the judges said they would save Roberts after both couples performed once again.

Roberts and Kovalev performed their American Smooth and Paralympic athlete Steadman and AJ Pritchard their Tango.

Craig Revel Horwood said Roberts and Kovalev were “clean, precise and dynamic,” Darcey Bussell said they had “a more finished performance” and Bruno Tonioli said the duo were “more accomplished overall”.

Shirley Ballas said she agreed with her fellow judges and would have also saved the pair.

Steadman said: “I have absolutely loved my Strictly journey and it has been so much more than anyone ever tells you it’s going to be…

“Down to the smallest things – I mean outfits, hair, makeup, this man (Pritchard), the judges, all the choreographers. … I can’t tell you just how magical it is.”

Pritchard said of his dance partner: “You have changed so many people’s opinions and it has always been about ability not disability.

“You have attacked everything. You have always been stubborn, you have always been ‘I will be able to get this lift’… It’s been a fantastic journey and you’ve done yourself proud.”

Sunday’s results show also featured a performance by Little Mix singing Woman Like Me.

The remaining four couples will return for the last time next weekend for Strictly Come Dancing: The Final, where it will be down to the viewers alone to decide who wins.

