Doctor Who scripts let Jodie Whittaker down, say viewers

9th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Jodie will be back for another series of Doctor Who in 2020.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who fans said they were impressed with Jodie Whittaker as her first series as the Time Lord came to an end – but complained that she deserved better material.

The actress took over the Tardis in October as the first ever female Doctor.

As the 11th series ended on Sunday, many viewers praised Whittaker on Twitter.

However, some said they felt she had been let down by the scripts.

“Jodie whittaker has made these badly written monsters and mysteries actually bearable without her, this writing would fall flat on its face,” said one person.

“Jodie Whittaker is better than the scripts Chibnall and co are churning out for this finale,” said another.

One tweeted: “Jodie Whittaker deserves better scripts, that’s all I’m going to say about this series of #DoctorWho.”

“I truly believe Jodie has proven herself to be a wonderful actress and a perfect fit as the Doctor. The writing is the let down,” said another.

Another posted: “An underwhelmed finale for an underwhelming series.

“The writers need to learn that: 1. A lengthy build-up and rushed resolution is no better than a drawn-out conclusion.

“2. Don’t do style over substance anymore – focus on the quality.

“3. Story and Plot > Agenda.”

Whittaker, and her companions, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gil and Tosin Cole, are returning for another series on BBC One in 2020.

© Press Association 2018

