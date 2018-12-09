Cheryl dazzles in feathered dress at Jingle Bell Ball

9th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The singer turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a short, partially sheer ivory dress.

Cheryl

Cheryl stole the show as she arrived at the Jingle Bell Ball in a stunning feathered dress.

The singer, 35, was photographed at the event in London just a day after it was revealed that she had split with cosmetics brand L’Oreal after nine years.

She turned heads as she walked the red carpet in the short, partially sheer ivory dress.

Cheryl
Cheryl turned heads on the red carpet (David Parry/PA)

The eye-catching outfit featured an intricate pattern on the bodice and arms and the skirt and sleeves were feathered.

Ivory shoes completed the look and Cheryl wore her dark hair loose over her shoulders.

The singer is due to perform at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball, which is at London’s O2.

© Press Association 2018

