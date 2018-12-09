Proud uncle David Beckham shares sweet snap of baby niece

Peggy is the daughter of David's sister Joanne.

David Beckham has shared an adorable picture of himself and his baby niece to mark her first birthday.

The image shared on Instagram shows the former football star holding Peggy, the daughter of his sister Joanne, in his arms.

The proud uncle is wearing a Father Christmas hat in the festive snap.

“Happy 1st Birthday to this gorgeous little one…” wrote the father-of-four.

“Cannot believe Peggy is 1 already… Hope she has the most amazing day and Jo don’t give her to much cake, she is still a little young.

“Sorry i can’t be there @joannebeckham.”

© Press Association 2018