Harry Redknapp fights through Celebrity Cyclone to claim full stars

The former football manager suffered a few tumbles in the task.

Harry Redknapp has battled to victory in the Celebrity Cyclone on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 71-year-old football manager suffered a fall during the challenge, but battled through to help his campmates claim the full complement of stars.

Redknapp said he should be at home with his feet up rather than being tormented as part of the watery task in the jungle.

He had to be helped through the Bushtucker Trial by Fleur East after being swept away at the start of the course.

Redknapp said: “I was supposed to be sitting at home in my house slippers, coming up to 72 years old, not going up a water slide getting smashed in the face by a ball.”

After the successful task and a musical summary of their time on the show, the celebrities discussed their best moment in the camp, with the stars saying they had made friends for life in the jungle.

Emily Atack said: “Everything I have in my life I appreciate so much and will never take any of that for granted again.”

East added: “I feel like I can face anything now, I don’t think I will question myself any more.”

John Barrowman said that Atack would be a friend for life following their challenges in the jungle.

Redknapp stuck with home comforts, and said the banquet the campmates enjoyed was his highlight after his struggles with food on the show.

The Final of this year's I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.



