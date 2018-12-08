I'm a Celebrity's final four take on the elements in cyclone challenge

8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Presenter Declan Donnelly tells Harry Redknapp he can't go for a wee, while co-host Holly Willoughy has a go at the Bushtucker Trial.

'Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp takes on a cyclone in tonight’s I’m a Celebrity and exclaims: “I wanna wee.”

The final four contestants – Redknapp, Fleur East, John Barrowman and Emily Atack – all face with the Celebrity Cyclone Bushtucker Trial.

Midway through the trial, in cyclone-style weather conditions, Redknapp tells Barrowman: “I wanna wee. John, I wanna have a wee. I wanna wee.”

Barrowman replies: “Keep going.”

Host Dec shouts out: “You can’t wee, Harry, you can’t wee.”

Holly Willoughby takes on the Celebrity Cyclone
Holly Willoughby takes on the Celebrity Cyclone (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Co-host Holly Willoughby also has a go at the challenge, for ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp.

The winner of the ITV show will be crowned on Sunday.

Celebrity Cyclone which will air on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! at 9.10pm tonight on ITV.

© Press Association 2018

