I'm a Celebrity's final four take on the elements in cyclone challenge

I'm a Celebrity's final four take on the elements in cyclone challenge8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News
Presenter Declan Donnelly tells Harry Redknapp he can't go for a wee, while co-host Holly Willoughy has a go at the Bushtucker Trial.
Harry Redknapp takes on a cyclone in tonight’s I’m a Celebrity and exclaims: “I wanna wee.”
The final four contestants – Redknapp, Fleur East, John Barrowman and Emily Atack – all face with the Celebrity Cyclone Bushtucker Trial.
Midway through the trial, in cyclone-style weather conditions, Redknapp tells Barrowman: “I wanna wee. John, I wanna have a wee. I wanna wee.”
Barrowman replies: “Keep going.”
Host Dec shouts out: “You can’t wee, Harry, you can’t wee.”
Co-host Holly Willoughby also has a go at the challenge, for ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity… Extra Camp.
The winner of the ITV show will be crowned on Sunday.
Celebrity Cyclone which will air on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! at 9.10pm tonight on ITV.
