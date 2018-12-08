Bruno Tonioli: Craig Revel Horwood is bitter and jealous

8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Revel Horwood was reported to have criticised fellow Strictly judges during an appearance on his book tour.

Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Bruno Tonioli has hit back at Craig Revel Horwood after his fellow Strictly judge labelled him an “attention seeker”.

Acid-tongued Revel Horwood, 53, was reported to have criticised his Strictly Come Dancing colleagues during his book tour, saying host Tess Daly asked “dull” questions and that Shirley Ballas’s breasts were “hanging out” at her audition.

But Tonioli, 63, told The Sun: “There’s more than a hint of bitterness there.

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Dame Darcey Bussell (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

“He’s trying to create some attention for himself. He’s jealous I’m more popular than him.”

He said of being called “tight” by his fellow judge: “I bought a meal for him and his boyfriend at The Ivy and he must have drunk 20 bottles of rose.”

The Italian judge quipped ahead of the Strictly semi-finals: “Craig would love to have boobs like Shirley. She has a beautiful body.”

Ballas has previously told how she received “a sincere apology” following the remarks.

The Strictly semi-final features Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice on the BBC One show.

© Press Association 2018

