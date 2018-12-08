Kanye West surprises crowd honouring late rapper XXXTentacion

8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The 20-year-old rap star was fatally shot in June.

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - Show - New York

Kanye West surprised fans at a tribute honouring the late rapper XXXTentacion during Art Basel, jumping on stage to perform a brand new song that features West and the rapper who was gunned down in Florida earlier this year.

West performed One-Minute at Thursday’s release party for XXXTentacion’s first posthumous album Skins and the audience went wild.

West also briefly brought the late rapper’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, on stage. Rappers Lil Wayne, Trippie Redd and PNB Rock, also paid tribute.

The 20-year-old rap star, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was fatally shot as he left a motorcycle dealership in June.

His manager Solomon Sobande described Thursday’s album release as a “triumphant” evening for longtime fans to “see their hero on a major scale accepted as the pop superstar that he is”.

© Press Association 2018

