Miley Cyrus crashes Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner's Carpool Karaoke

8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The segment is based off a popular part of James Corden's US chat show.

Graham Norton Show - London

Miley Cyrus crashed Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin’s Carpool Karaoke episode.

The series – based on a popular segment of James Corden’s US chat show – sees celebrities driving around together while performing a medley of songs.

The latest episode opens with supermodels Jenner and Baldwin – who is married to popstar Justin Bieber – performing Panic! At The Disco’s 2005 hit I Write Sins Not Tragedies.

The pair then took part in a lie detector test, with Baldwin failing while answering a question about liking Jenner’s outfit.

Cyrus soon makes a surprise appearance while Baldwin and Jenner are performing her 2009 song Party In The USA.

She takes the two models by surprise, first popping up behind the car before jumping into the back seat.

Cyrus previously appeared on Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, performing some of her biggest hits in 2017.

Previous celebrities to take part in Carpool Karaoke: The Series include Joe Jonas and Camila Cabello, Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams and Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane.

Carpool Karaoke featuring Jenner, Baldwin and Cyrus is available on Apple TV now.

© Press Association 2018

