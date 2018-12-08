Cheryl splits with cosmetics brand L'Oreal after nine years

8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

She signed a deal in 2009.

Graham Norton Show - London

Cheryl has split with cosmetics brand L’Oreal after nine years.

The singer, 35, first joined the French hair and beauty giant as a “spokesmodel” in 2009 while she was a judge on the X Factor.

The deal was believed to have been worth millions of pounds and it is understood L’Oreal’s decision not to renew the contract was made in the summer.

Cheryl
Cheryl has split with L’Oreal, bringing an end to her nine-year partnership (Victoria Jones/PA)

Cheryl said: “I have had an amazing experience as L’Oreal Paris’ UK spokesmodel for the past nine years and have loved working with the team over there.

“It always felt like more than a partnership and I would like to thank them all for the opportunities it has afforded me.”

A spokesman for L’Oreal Paris UK said the singer remains a “friend of the brand”.

They said: “Following discussions with Cheryl and her team earlier this year, we can confirm that our spokesmodel partnership has come to an end, however she continues to be a friend of the brand.

“We’re very proud to have worked with Cheryl for nine years and to have been part of her story, sharing and celebrating all things ‘worth it’.”

It is understood L’Oreal has no plans to replace Cheryl with anyone else in the UK as a “spokesmodel”.

Cheryl made her musical comeback in November with the release of her single Love Made Me Do It, her first new music in almost four years.

The popstar has been married to Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and had a two-year relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne, with whom she shares son Bear.

But she said the single “isn’t about anybody”.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island

Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit
Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Video: Mum-of-twins proudly dubs herself Rapunzel having not cut her two-metre long hair in 28 years

Video: Mum-of-twins proudly dubs herself Rapunzel having not cut her two-metre long hair in 28 years
Make-up artist who felt crushed by "mountain-sized" acne proudly reveals her AMAZING transformation

Make-up artist who felt crushed by "mountain-sized" acne proudly reveals her AMAZING transformation
The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores
Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'

Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'
Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day