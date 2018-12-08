Three Lions creators to reunite for Sports Personality Of The Year

8th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The song was revived during England's World Cup campaign.

Baby Driver European Premiere - London

Creators of the anthemic Three Lions song will be reunited for Sports Personality Of The Year to honour England’s World Cup run.

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel will once again work with The Lightning Seeds for a special live performance 22 years after their football classic was created.

The song was originally released to mark the 1996 European Championship, and was popularly revived during England’s impressive campaign in Russia this year.

Its creators, Skinner, Baddiel and Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds, are set to give a live performance at the Sport Personality Of The Year ceremony during a retrospective of the World Cup run in Russia.

Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds
Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds (David Jensen/PA)

England managed to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament, echoing the campaign at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. They were eliminated by Croatia after an admirable run.

The look back at the campaign will take place on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show, hosted at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Sunday December 16, and broadcast live on BBC One from 7pm.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?
Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?

Make-up artist who felt crushed by "mountain-sized" acne proudly reveals her AMAZING transformation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day
Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'

Forget your onesie this christmas because Tesco have come out with a 'TWOSIE'
Video: Mum-of-twins proudly dubs herself Rapunzel having not cut her two-metre long hair in 28 years

Video: Mum-of-twins proudly dubs herself Rapunzel having not cut her two-metre long hair in 28 years
Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit

Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit
Fans hail Fiz Stape's 'emotional' Corrie exit

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores