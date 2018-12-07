Harry Redknapp reduced to tears during reunion with wife Sandra

The I'm A Celebrity contestants were treated to visits from their loved ones in the jungle.

Harry Redknapp was reduced to tears during visit from his wife of 54 years in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

The veteran football manager was overwhelmed by the appearance of his wife Sandra, and tearfully told her how much she was missed.

Redknapp said even after 54 years of marriage the couple could still not bare to be apart.

The former Tottenham manager had triumphed in the Bush Tucker Trial before the visit, claiming the full five stars for his campmates while avoiding snakes and lizards.

Sandra told him there was support for him in the outside world, and they would be reunited soon when the show comes to and end.

Speaking about how much they missed each other, Redknapp broke down in tears saying: “I can’t help this, it is not like me, I don’t normally cry, I’m pretty old school. Are you pleased to see me?”

His wife said she had been suffering with the strain of being apart too, saying: “I got a bit sad the other day, I got a bit tearful because I missed you.”

Trial Tease: Harry may be braving it by himself in the Repvile Centre, but who's betting he'll leave with a five-a-side reptile team? 🦎 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tyOqG1Yxb2 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 7, 2018

Redknapp added: “It’s funny, 54 years and we just don’t want to be apart, that’s done me up today, I’ve missed her so much. I love you so much.”

There were tears as John Barrowman was reunited with his husband Scott, and as Fleur East welcomed her sister Keshia.

James McVey also became tearful as he spoke with his girlfriend Kirstie.

Emily Atack joked with her mother Kate, who told her daughter: “I never realised you were such a bad dancer.”

Her dancing in camp has drawn the criticism of McVey, who claimed his campmates are playing up to the cameras.

The musician said it was only Redknapp’s attitude that kept him “sane”.

While attempting trying to cover his microphone, he said: “I don’t like to be mean but there’s quite a few actors, people who are acting, people are singing for camera and I’m just here like this is me, I don’t want to show off. It gets a bit frustrating sometimes.”

