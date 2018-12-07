Sandra trends on Twitter as Harry Redknapp is reunited with his wife

7th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The former football manager was treated to a surprise visit on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Sandra became a top UK trend on Twitter after she visited husband Harry Redknapp in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Redknapp had not seen his wife since entering the camp, and their tearful reunion on the show has produced an outpouring of online emotion.

A weeping Holly Willoughby said the meeting was some of the “best television” she had ever seen, and her views were echoed on Twitter by the public.

One person posted: “54 years and still love like Harry & Sandra. I’m in tears. Find someone who loves you like Harry loves Sandra.”

Another added: “Harry and Sandra are complete relationship goals. Gosh, I’m all teary. Their love radiates!”

Redknapp was surprised by his wife and they shared an emotional embrace as the former Tottenham manager was reduced to tears.

The name Sandra rapidly had almost 30,000 mentions on Twitter following their jungle meeting.

