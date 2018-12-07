Richard Osman may just have made the best Christmas playlist ever

It’s that time of year when wherever you go, whenever you pop into a shop or turn on the radio, the same familiar Christmas tracks are playing over and over again.

So say a big thank you to Pointless star Richard Osman, who has thrown a few unfamiliar songs into the Christmas playlist he’s put into the world.

Finally finished my Christmas playlist on Spotify… pic.twitter.com/iQBM2swXWZ — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 7, 2018

You might not be familiar with Muss by Connon Mocjasin or For My Own by Sir Rosevelt – and if you were to put the playlist on you’d notice that not many of the tracks are particularly festive.

But take a closer look and you’ll realise it may just be the best Christmas playlist ever made.

That’s because the song titles, when read out loud, make up the lyrics of Mariah Carey’s 1994 festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

My 8 yr old was in hysterics reading this out loud. Thank you. — Ben 🏊🏼‍♂️ 📺 Roome (@benroome) December 7, 2018

And while most of the responses were just sheer admiration for what Osman had achieved, it seems not everybody was in on the joke.

When I tweeted this earlier, there quite were a few people who took it at face value. I know ‘that’s Twitter’ but it made me feel a bit guilty. I’ve only ever heard 3 of these songs. For those people, just say all the song titles out loud in order, and I wish you a good evening. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 7, 2018

And if all that’s left you wanting to hear the original, then no worries – here it is.

© Press Association 2018