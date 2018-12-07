Richard Osman may just have made the best Christmas playlist ever

7th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Mariah Carey fans will love it.

Body Worlds museum

It’s that time of year when wherever you go, whenever you pop into a shop or turn on the radio, the same familiar Christmas tracks are playing over and over again.

So say a big thank you to Pointless star Richard Osman, who has thrown a few unfamiliar songs into the Christmas playlist he’s put into the world.

You might not be familiar with Muss by Connon Mocjasin or For My Own by Sir Rosevelt – and if you were to put the playlist on you’d notice that not many of the tracks are particularly festive.

But take a closer look and you’ll realise it may just be the best Christmas playlist ever made.

That’s because the song titles, when read out loud, make up the lyrics of Mariah Carey’s 1994 festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

And while most of the responses were just sheer admiration for what Osman had achieved, it seems not everybody was in on the joke.

And if all that’s left you wanting to hear the original, then no worries – here it is.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

Mum reveals her baby's "flat head" which sees her wear a helmet for 23 hours a day

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Make-up artist who felt crushed by "mountain-sized" acne proudly reveals her AMAZING transformation

Make-up artist who felt crushed by "mountain-sized" acne proudly reveals her AMAZING transformation
WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
This is why you should DEFINITELY water your Christmas tree

This is why you should DEFINITELY water your Christmas tree
Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?

Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?
Why do hangovers get WORSE in your 30s?

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores