Stacey Dooley avoiding panic over Strictly semi-final

The presenter is not thinking about the competition.

Stacey Dooley has said she want to enjoy the next Strictly Come Dancing show and won’t be treating it as a competition.

The documentary maker will be avoiding panic as she takes to the dancefloor on Saturday, and said she just wants to enjoy her two routines.

She and dance partner Kevin Clifton will be attempting the Viennese Waltz and the Charleston in the hotly-contested semi-final.

Dooley will not be thinking about victory when the night arrives, and has reflected on how far she has come in the competition.

Speaking on Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two, she said: “I feel like I don’t want to get into a tizz, I don’t want to panic, I don’t want to get rattled, like ‘oh it’s a competition’. I just want to love both dances.

“There are just no words. We were watching our first dance back. Twelve weeks ago, it feels like a lifetime ago. I cannot believe we are here.”

Professional partner Clifton approved of the approach to the semi-final challenge, and is relaxed about Saturday night.

He said: “You still want to go and do your best. We’re going to go out and enjoy our two dances, what will be will be.”

The pair will face off against Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard, and Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice.

