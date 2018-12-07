X Factor winner Dalton Harris secures fourth spot in singles charts

Harris was crowned champion at the weekend.

The new single by X Factor champion Dalton Harris has made its debut in fourth place in the singles chart.

Harris was crowned champion at the weekend and his winner’s single, The Power Of Love, also features James Arthur.

Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next remains at Number One.



Her track notched up 14.9 million streams this week, the highest number of plays in a week in UK chart history, the Official Charts Company said.

It has overtaken Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, which had 14.2 million streams in a single week last year.

Ava Max is at number two with Sweet But Psycho and Halsey’s Without Me is at Number three while Jess Glynne is in fifth place with Thursday.

In the albums chart, The 1975 score a number one album with A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

They are the first British band since Arctic Monkeys to debut at the top spot with their first three albums.

The top five albums are completed by The Greatest Showman, Michael Buble’s Love, George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s and Odyssey by Take That.

