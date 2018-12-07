Juliet Stevenson to be given lifetime achievement award by Women in Film and TV

The Truly, Madly, Deeply star said she had worked all her life 'shifting the images of women on stage and screen'.

Juliet Stevenson has said she feels “blown away” after being named by Women in Film and TV (WFTV) as the recipient of its lifetime achievement prize.

The Bafta-nominated British actress is best known for roles in films such as Truly, Madly, Deeply and Bend It Like Beckham, spanning a 40-year career.

Stevenson, 62, said she had worked all her life “shifting the images of women on stage and screen, shifting them away from cliche”.

She added: “I’m really blown away to get this bit of recognition.”

The Emma star was among a slew of women working in front of and behind the camera being celebrated by WFTV, an international network of more than 13,000 women across the creative and media industries.

Actress, writer and director Phoebe Waller-Bridge receives the screen skills writing award.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WFTV/PA)

Best known for starring in BBC Three’s Fleabag and for writing and producing Killing Eve, Waller-Bridge was honoured for defying feminine stereotypes through her characters.

Presenter and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil receives the achievement of the year award for her work as a body positivity activist, while The Great British Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig was handed the presenter award by Only Connect host Victoria Coren Mitchell.

Stuntwoman Eunice Huthart receives the craft award for her work as a double for stars such as Angelina Jolie, Milla Jovovich and Uma Thurman, while Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor and Angela Barson picked up the business award as co-founders of BlueBolt, the visual effects company behind The Little Drummer Girl and Johnny English Strikes Again.

WFTV chairwoman Liz Tucker said: “Sifting through the huge numbers of nominations for our awards, it quickly becomes apparent just how many extraordinarily talented women there are working in film and TV today.

“Today we celebrate their achievements, which I hope will give inspiration across the industry to all women battling to make a difference.”

Ade Rawcliffe, WFTV board member and head of diversity for ITV commissioning, said: “One of the most striking aspects of our unique awards is the huge diversity of our winners.

“What our annual awards ceremony clearly shows is the huge achievements women from all backgrounds can make when they are given the right opportunities.”

The winners will receive their awards during a star-studded ceremony in London.

