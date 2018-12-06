Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island

The pair met on the dating show and recently moved in together.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have split four months after being crowned winners of Love Island.

The pair, who have been filming a reality show about their life together, parted ways six months after becoming a couple in the first weeks of the show.

Dyer confirmed the pair’s split in a message posted to her Instagram story, in which she said they had realised their relationship was “not meant to be long term”.

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham recently moved in together (Ian West/PA)

She added she and Fincham, 27, planned to stay friends and urged their fans to be understanding of the situation.

She said: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”

The pair had recently moved in together, and the news comes a day after Dyer, 22, announced the release of her autobiography.

The book, entitled What Would Dani Do?, is expected to shine a light on the couple’s relationship after their departure from the Love Island villa.

Dyer and Fincham’s representatives have been contacted for comment.





