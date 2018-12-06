Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham SPLIT four months after winning Love Island

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The pair met on the dating show and recently moved in together.

ITV Palooza 2018 - London

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have split four months after being crowned winners of Love Island.

The pair, who have been filming a reality show about their life together, parted ways six months after becoming a couple in the first weeks of the show.

Dyer confirmed the pair’s split in a message posted to her Instagram story, in which she said they had realised their relationship was “not meant to be long term”.

TV Choice Awards 2018 – London
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham recently moved in together (Ian West/PA)

She added she and Fincham, 27, planned to stay friends and urged their fans to be understanding of the situation.

She said: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term. We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand.”

The pair had recently moved in together, and the news comes a day after Dyer, 22, announced the release of her autobiography.

The book, entitled What Would Dani Do?, is expected to shine a light on the couple’s relationship after their departure from the Love Island villa.

Dyer and Fincham’s representatives have been contacted for comment.



© Press Association 2018

