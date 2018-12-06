Cheers as Harry takes to stage before Bat Out Of Hell musical

The Duke of Sussex addressed hundreds of Invictus Games Foundation attendees and supporters at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End.

The Duke of Sussex has received a standing ovation as he stepped on to a West End stage for a special gala performance of the Bat Out Of Hell musical.

With a prop motorbike parked on the stage, the 34-year-old even joked about wanting to climb on and “rev it” as he addressed the hundreds of Invictus Games Foundation attendees and supporters.

Speaking ahead of the special performance on Thursday, the father-to-be joined the cast and producer of the show on stage at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End.

Harry took to the stage at the Dominion Theatre (Chris Jackson/PA)

Harry told the audience: “There’s 800 beneficiaries here this evening and their other halves, and the partners we have been working a lot with since 2014.”

Staring through the bright lights directed at the stage, the duke added: “And although I can’t see you all, it is very nice to know that you are all out there.

“So apart from wanting to get on that bike and rev it, enjoy the show and thank you very much for being a part of this.”

The duke is founder of the Invictus Games (Chris Jackson/PA)

Jim Steinman’s West End hit brings to life the anthems of Steinman and Meat Loaf, and follows the story of the young leader of a rebellious gang as he falls in love with the daughter of a tyrannical ruler.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded servicemen and women, with events previously being held in London, Toronto, Florida and most recently, Sydney.

The next Games will take place in The Hague in 2020.

He shared a laugh with Craig Winspear (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duke is the driving force behind the Games, in which sick or injured servicemen and women, and military veterans, compete in sports as an aid to their recovery.

The foundation was set up to pursue and develop the legacy of the Invictus Games, and it manages the process of selecting hosts of future Games and overseeing their delivery.

Earlier this year, Bat Out Of Hell announced a global partnership with the foundation, which involves private tours and theatre workshops for wounded, injured or sick personnel or veterans and their families.

And he gave Nerys Pearce a hug (Chris Jackson/PA)

On arrival, the duke met with a number of wounded and injured serving and former servicemen and women whose families were invited to the gala performance.

