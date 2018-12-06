Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan adopts rescue donkey and emu who fell in love

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The pair have a new home on Morgan's farm in New York.

A donkey and an emu who hit the headlines for their unusually strong cross-species friendship have found a new forever home – with Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The pair were rescued last month from a South Carolina farm which had apparently been abandoned and taken to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue wildlife sanctuary.

Staff at the sanctuary soon found that the pair were so strongly bonded that they became distressed when separated, so they decided to keep them together, christening the unlikely pals Jack and Diane.

Staff at the centre embarked on a mission to find somebody to adopt the pair, something they felt might be a tough task given they needed to be homed together because of their strong bond. Jennifer Gordon, founder of the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, said at the time that pair cuddled and even slept side by side.

But after Jack and Diane’s story went viral, they were inundated with enquiries from potential adopters – including one from Walking Dead actor Morgan.

Anyone who follows Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan in the popular post-apocalyptic drama, on Instagram will be familiar with his farm in New York’s Hudson Valley, pictures of which he regularly posts online.

And that farm, which he shares with his wife, actor Hilarie Burton, and their family, will have two new residents now after Morgan officially adopted the pair on Tuesday following an email exchange sparked by Morgan’s tweet.

Jack and Diane in their new home.

Gordon told the Charlotte Observer: “It was clear he is an animal lover and his farm was fabulous.

“I am embarrassed to say I had to ask who that was. I don’t really watch a lot of television. I definitely knew who he was when I saw the picture. I have seen episodes of The Walking Dead.”

Morgan himself tweeted once he had arrived home with the new additions to his farm.

He said: “J&D made it HOME. They spent the day exploring new digs… and I just tucked them in to bed with some berries for Diane, apple for Jack. Family is in love with its newest members.”

As well as attracting over 2,000 enquiries about adopting Jack and Diane, the publicity around the story has also helped a fundraising drive for new premises for the sanctuary as they look to expand into a new 50-acre site.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here.

