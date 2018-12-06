Stars including Hugh Grant and Constance Wu react to Golden Globe nominations

The winners will be revealed on January 6.

Hugh Grant was among the stars to react to their Golden Globes nominations.

The actor was recognised for his lead role in A Very English Scandal, in which he plays MP Jeremy Thorpe who stood trial in 1979 accused of conspiring to have his former lover murdered.

Grant is up against his fellow British star Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for his lead role in Patrick Melrose.

Very, very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) December 6, 2018

To celebrate being nominated in the best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television category, Grant tweeted a joke alluding to an infamous scene in A Very English Scandal involving Vaseline.

He wrote: “Very, very kind of the Hollywood Foreign Press. Am opening a jumbo jar of Vaseline in celebration.”

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is nominated for best actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) and is up against Emily Blunt, Olivia Colman, Elsie Fisher and Charlize Theron.

What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now… I’m ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) December 6, 2018

She said on Twitter: “What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now… I’m ecstatic but also in shock! Thank you @goldenglobes !!!”

Blunt’s Mary Poppins Returns co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for best actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy).

Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside tableGrateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DY8PPr4HuP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 6, 2018

He said: “Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you.”

British star Richard E Grant is up for best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, in which he appears alongside US actress Melissa McCarthy.

Am utterly astonished and stunned to have been nominated. ALL due to @melissamccarthy and director Marielle Heller!😱😱😱😮😮😁😁 https://t.co/J1nnZyD1I5 — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 6, 2018

He said: “Am utterly astonished and stunned to have been nominated. ALL due to @melissamccarthy and director Marielle Heller!”

Jordan Peele worked as a producer on Blackkklansman, which is nominated for four awards including best motion picture (drama).

He said: “Wow. Incredible.”

BBC America’s Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh as an MI5 agent pursuing Jodie Comer’s assassin, is nominated for two prizes.

Oh, who will host the Golden Globes ceremony alongside Andy Samberg, is up for best performance by an actress in a television series (drama) while the show itself is up for best television series (drama), against Bodyguard.

Sally Woodward-Gentle, the executive producer of Killing Eve, thanked the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which administers the Golden Globes and congratulated the show’s stars and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

She said: “It really is a team effort between an exceptional cast and a world class crew.

“We are delighted to be part of such a resurgence of quality British TV and to be recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press means a great deal to us.

“We’d also like to thank BBC America, Endeavour and BBC Studios for their continued belief in the small show that could.”

Growing up I always loved watching the @goldenglobes with family & friends, so just to be in the room is a thrill- but to be nominated is insane. What an honor to be included with such wonderful actors. Wow. Thank you, #HFPA. Congrats to @MrRPMurphy & cast and crew of @ACSFX! — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) December 6, 2018

Darren Criss stars in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

He is nominated in the same category as Grant and Cumberbatch.

The show, created by Ryan Murphy, is nominated for best television limited series or motion picture made for television.

Criss said: “Growing up I always loved watching the @goldenglobes with family & friends, so just to be in the room is a thrill- but to be nominated is insane. What an honor to be included with such wonderful actors. Wow. Thank you, #HFPA. Congrats to @MrRPMurphy & cast and crew of @ACSFX!”

The Golden Globes will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.

