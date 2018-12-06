Olivia Colman is The Favourite as star leads British Golden Globe nominees

Entertainment News

She will compete with Emily Blunt for one of the top prizes.

The Golden Globes will see some of Britain’s biggest stars go head to head for gongs as the nominations recognised a raft of UK talent.

Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt are both nominated in the best actress in a comedy or musical category for their turns in The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns respectively.

Meanwhile Claire Foy will compete against Rachel Weisz in the supporting actress category for their turns in First Man and The Favourite, where Weisz will also take on her own co-star, Emma Stone.

In the television section, Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant are both in the running for the best actor in a limited series or TV movie category.

Cumberbatch picked up a nod for the Sky Atlantic series Patrick Melrose, while Grant was recognised for his turn as Jeremy Thorpe, who was tried and later acquitted of conspiring to murder his ex-lover, Norman Scott, while he was an MP.

Grant’s co-star Ben Whishaw, who played Scott, was also nominated in the supporting category for his role in the BBC show, which will compete to be named best television limited series or TV movie.

Rosamund Pike, who plays war correspondent Marie Colvin in upcoming film A Private War, landed a nod in the best actress in a drama category, while Christian Bale is nominated for best actor in a comedy or musical for playing Dick Cheney in biopic Vice.

The BBC’s ratings juggernaut Bodyguard is nominated best television drama, where it will compete against fellow BBC series Killing Eve, while leading man Richard Madden also received a nod in the best actor in a TV drama category, alongside The Americans’ Welsh star Matthew Rhys.

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe is nominated for best actress in a TV drama for Outlander, while Thandie Newton received a nod for supporting actress in a limited series and Sacha Baron Cohen received recognition in the best actor in a musical or comedy TV series for Who Is America.

The Golden Globes will be hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on June 6.

