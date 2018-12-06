Golden Globes nominations - a full list

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Dick Cheney biopic Vice and regency drama The Favourite have scored the most nods at the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes Nominations

Here is a full list of the nominations

Best motion picture – drama

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – drama

Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga –  A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best motion picture – musical or comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy

Christian Bale – Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Robert Redford – The Old Man & The Gun
John C Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best director – motion picture

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice

Best screenplay – motion picture

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay – Vice
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

 Best motion picture – animated 

Incredibles 2
Isle Of dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Best original score – motion picture

A Quiet Place
Isle Of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns

Best original song – motion picture

All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar — Black Panther
Girl In The movies by Dolly Parton – Dumplin’
Requiem For A Private War by Annie Lennox – A Private War
Revelation by Troye Sivan – Boy Erased
Shallow by Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Best motion picture – foreign language

Capernaum
Girl
Never look away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best television series – drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best performance by an actress in a television series – drama 

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans

Best performance by an actor in a television series – drama 

Jason Bateman  – Ozark
Stephan James – Homecoming
Richard Madden – Bodyguard
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best television series – musical or comedy

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy

Kristen Bell  – The Good Place
Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – Who Is America
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

The Alienist
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape At Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape At Dannemora
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Laura Dern – The Tale
Regina King – Seven Seconds

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
Darren Criss – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch  – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler – Barry



