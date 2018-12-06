Golden Globes nominations: Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch go head to head

They were announced in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Grant will go head to head at the Golden Globes after being nominated for their television roles.

They were both nominated in the category of best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television.

Cumberbatch was recognised for his leading part in Patrick Melrose while Grant got a nod for A Very English Scandal.

They are up against Darren Criss in American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace and Daniel Bruhl in The Alienest.

In the actress category for best performance in a limited series or motion picture made for television, Amy Adams will go up against Patricia Arquette, Connie Britton, Laura Dern and Regina King.

Kristen Bell is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series in the musical or comedy category, alongside Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, Rachel Brosnahan and Debra Messing.

The nominations, presented by Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were announced at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 2019 Golden Globes, which will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine comedian Andy Samberg, will take place in Los Angeles on January 6.

