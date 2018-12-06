Sean Penn working on documentary about Saudi writer's death

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

Turkish media showed Penn filming in front of the consulate building on Wednesday.

Turkey Khashoggi Sean Penn

Sean Penn is in Turkey working on a documentary about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, an official has said.

Yasin Aktay, an adviser to Turkey’s president, said that the two-time Oscar winner interviewed him in Ankara as part of his “preliminary preparations” for the documentary before leaving for Istanbul where he was due to meet with Mr Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancee.

Saudi Arabia After Khashoggi
A protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (AP)

The Washington Post columnist, who was critical of the Saudi crown prince, was killed by Saudi agents on October 2 after arriving to handle routine paperwork.

Mr Aktay, who was a friend of Mr Khashoggi’s, was the first to alert authorities that the journalist disappeared inside the consulate.

Turkish media showed Penn filming in front of the consulate building on Wednesday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34

Coronation Street star dies aged 78
Coronation Street star dies aged 78

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas
[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas

Mum SLAMS train passengers who ignored her autistic son's cries for help when he got lost

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
[PIC] This product has amassed the BIGGEST ever waiting list at Boots

[PIC] This product has amassed the BIGGEST ever waiting list at Boots
Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor
Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34