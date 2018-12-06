Spotify Wrapped lets users review what they listened to in 2018

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The personal review comes after the streaming service announced Drake as its most streamed artist.

de44e9d7-878a-4664-be8a-c5a119666688

Spotify has released a feature which allows its users to see a breakdown of the music they have listened to in 2018.

Rap artist Drake was announced as the most popular artist of the year on the streaming service this week, with 8.2 billion streams in 2018, but Spotify Wrapped allows users to access statistics specific to them.

The feature shows users the five artists and songs they listened to most, as well as the number of hours they spent listening to their number one artist.

Users are also given a top 100 playlist of their most played songs, in order, which they can save as a playlist to their library.

A summary also shows users their top five favourite musical genres, such as pop, rock or classical, and the exact number of minutes they spent listening to Spotify this year.

Other interesting features within the review include the first song you listened to in 2018 and the oldest track.

It even shows you the star sign you listened to most, such as Scorpio for artists such as Drake and SZA.

In the global charts for 2018, Spotify announced the most streamed track was God’s Plan by Drake and the most streamed album was the rapper’s Scorpion record, the statistics making him the most streamed artist of all time.

The most streamed female artist was pop star Ariana Grande, whose recent song thank u, next garnered 220 million streams, with British artist Dua Lipa and American rapper Cardi B taking second and third place respectively.

In second for overall artists was rapper Post Malone and in third XXXTentacion, who died in June, while singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was fifth after taking top spot in 2017.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Duchess of Cambridge taps into the midaxi skirt trend - here's where to get one on the high street

Largely lost episodes of Doctor Who remade with animation
Largely lost episodes of Doctor Who remade with animation

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor
Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

Mum SLAMS train passengers who ignored her autistic son's cries for help when he got lost

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas
[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas

Duchess of Cambridge taps into the midaxi skirt trend - here's where to get one on the high street