Susanna Reid: The thought of marriage brings me out in hives

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter has been dating football chairman Steve Parish.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2018 - London

Susanna Reid won’t be tying the knot anytime soon – just the thought of it brings her out in “hives”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has been dating Crystal Palace football club chairman Steve Parish and recently said she was “back in the game”.

But the 47-year-old told TV co-host Ben Shephard that she will not be getting married.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish and TV presenter Susanna Reid
Crystal Palace FC chairman Steve Parish and TV presenter Susanna Reid (Adam Davy/PA)

Talking about the Four Weddings And A Funeral sequel set for Red Nose Day, she said: “Might get myself in there as a wedding guest.”

When Shephard asked: “Why not as a bride?”, Reid replied: “No, I don’t believe in weddings…

“That makes me come out in hives, the idea of getting married.”

The mother-of-three split from partner Dominic Cotton in 2014 following a 16-year relationship.

She recently told You magazine: “I’m back in the game. I’m definitely open to dating again. This is the right time.”

© Press Association 2018

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas
Coronation Street star dies aged 78

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

