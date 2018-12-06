Mel B says Spice Girls are 'in talks to perform at Glastonbury'

6th Dec 18

The band announced their return in November.

Mel B to have alcohol therapy

The Spice Girls are in talks with Glastonbury organisers over playing at the festival, it has been reported.

The beloved girl group announced they were reuniting last month, though Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, will not be joining the band on tour.

Instead, Mel B – real name Melanie Brown – Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will perform across the UK next summer.

Spice Girls
Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will tour together next summer (Matt Crossick/PA)

Now, Mel B has said the band are in talks with Glastonbury organisers about performing at the festival in June.

She told The Sun: “Glastonbury. It’s been talked about. But we’re so pop and it’s so cool — that’ll be funny to me.

“I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that — she’s the cool one. She’s the cool indie chick.”

Mel B had previously confirmed the Spice Girls planned to invite guest stars to perform on their tour.

Speaking on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, she said: “I’ve also had an idea which we’ve talked about — ­getting other people on stage with us.

“Katy Perry has agreed to do it — hopefully Adele will do it.”

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994 and one of the most successful acts of the decade, have not performed together since the London Olympics closing ceremony in 2012, and they last toured together 10 years ago.

The group previously performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998.

The group went on hiatus in 2000 after recording their third album Forever, and are best known for their hits including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life.

Glastonbury will begin on June 26 and end on June 30.

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas
Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Coronation Street star dies aged 78

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34

