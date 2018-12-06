Connie Hyde has 'responsibility' to get bipolar right on Coronation Street

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The actress wants her character's illness to be understood.

British Soap Awards 2018 - London

Coronation Street actress Connie Hyde says she has a “responsibility” to portray bipolar disorder properly.

As potentially negative storylines surround Gina Seddon in coming weeks, Hyde has said she wants to protect her character from being seen as a “baddie”.

Hyde has said that plotlines will draw Tim Metcalfe and Gina together, while Sally continues her struggle in the grip of the legal system.

The actress said she wishes to make clear that her character is not made evil by her mental illness, as her behaviour becomes increasingly dictated by her bipolar disorder.

She said: “I think I’ve got a responsibility of care. That’s why I thought it was very important to me she wasn’t seen as a baddie.

“It came from a vulnerability, and that’s where it all comes from really, someone giving her love and she would respond to that like a sponge.”

Hyde has indicated there will be a big storyline for her character at Christmas, and expects a fan backlash.  

She joked that she will barricade herself in her house when the Christmas special episode airs on December 25.

The character’s energy has presented the actress with challenges, but she says that a glass of wine helps her relax after inhabiting Gina.

She added: “I found that hard at first, because a lot of scenes were hyper and that was exhausting.

“But you’ll see a very different side to her. It hasn’t been as exhausting. You can see in real life how people deal with that. She seemed to have amazing energy but it came from an illness. There has to be another side.”

Hyde has said it is an “honour” to be involved in a big festive storyline.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Coronation Street star dies aged 78

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor
Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Largely lost episodes of Doctor Who remade with animation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas
Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
Mum SLAMS train passengers who ignored her autistic son's cries for help when he got lost

Mum SLAMS train passengers who ignored her autistic son's cries for help when he got lost
Mum SLAMS train passengers who ignored her autistic son's cries for help when he got lost

Coronation Street star dies aged 78