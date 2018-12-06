Lewis Hamilton named Peta person of the year

The driver has been honoured by the animal welfare group.

Lewis Hamilton has been named the Peta person of the year for his promotion of a vegan diet.

The Formula 1 driver has been singled out for praise by Peta – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – for his discussions of a plant-based diet in the international press and on social media.

Hamilton has said he supports the vegan diet for health reasons and to behave in a kinder way towards other species.

He also cited greenhouse gases produced by cows as a reason for his diet.

Hamilton said: “The cruelty is horrible and I don’t necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life.”

Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk paid tribute to the racing driver and the message he delivers to his millions of online followers.

She said: “Lewis Hamilton has proved to be not only a fantastic driver but also a force for good and a powerful ally of animals used for food.

“Peta is honouring him for inspiring his legions of fans to follow his lead, jump-start their own energy levels, and spare animals’ lives by going vegan.”

Past recipients of the award include Ricky Gervais and Brian May.

