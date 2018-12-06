Lewis Hamilton named Peta person of the year

6th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The driver has been honoured by the animal welfare group.

2018 Mexico Grand Prix - Race Day - Circuit of The Americas

Lewis Hamilton has been named the Peta person of the year for his promotion of a vegan diet.

The Formula 1 driver has been singled out for praise by Peta – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – for his discussions of a plant-based diet in the international press and on social media.

Hamilton has said he supports the vegan diet for health reasons and to behave in a kinder way towards other species.

He also cited greenhouse gases produced by cows as a reason for his diet.

Hamilton said: “The cruelty is horrible and I don’t necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life.”

View this post on Instagram

Sights on 2019… 💪🏾 #24Seven @pumaperformance

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk paid tribute to the racing driver and the message he delivers to his millions of online followers.

She said: “Lewis Hamilton has proved to be not only a fantastic driver but also a force for good and a powerful ally of animals used for food.

“Peta is honouring him for inspiring his legions of fans to follow his lead, jump-start their own energy levels, and spare animals’ lives by going vegan.”

Past recipients of the award include Ricky Gervais and Brian May.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER
WATCH: Saoirse Ronan and Jimmy Fallon sang Fairytale of New York together and it's an absolute BELTER

Largely lost episodes of Doctor Who remade with animation

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34

America's Next Top Model star Jael Strauss dies aged 34
Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor

Dalton Harris forced to LEAVE the UK just DAYS after winning the X Factor
Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Sorry parents! A Baby Shark toy has landed JUST in time for Christmas

Coronation Street star dies aged 78

Coronation Street star dies aged 78
Coronation Street star dies aged 78

[PIC] Priyanka Chopra's STUNNING 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas