Sir Paul McCartney's Carpool Karaoke most watched YouTube video in UK in 2018

The former Beatles musician's appearance has been watched more than 35 million times since June.

Sir Paul McCartney’s appearance on Carpool Karaoke has been named the top trending YouTube video of the year in the UK.

The former Beatles musician took part in the popular segment on James Corden’s The Late Late Show earlier in the year, singing hits including Penny Lane and Let It Be.

The video, which has been viewed more than 35 million times, topped the list ahead of the official streaming of the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May and the bad lip reading version by the popular Bad Lip Reading channel.

US teenager Courtney Hadwin’s performance on America’s Got Talent, which earned a golden buzzer from judge Howie Mandel was fourth on the list, with the audio illusion “Yanny v Laurel” completing the top five.

YouTube couple David Dobrik and Liza Koshy’s video announcement of their split made it to sixth on the list, ahead of pop star Ariana Grande’s own appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

Inside Edition’s video testing dogs to see whether they would defend a home from burglars, magician Marc Spelmann’s golden buzzer performance on Britain’s Got Talent and Ariana Grande’s Musical Genre Challenge on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon completed the top 10.

YouTube said the channels on the list had more than 79 million subscribers combined.

The video streaming platform, which has over one billion active users, also revealed the most popular music videos in the UK for 2018, with Maroon 5 and Cardi B’s Girls Like You topping the list ahead of God’s Plan by Drake and Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry.

© Press Association 2018