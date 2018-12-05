Cardi B shares first picture of daughter Kulture

Hours earlier she announced she was separating from husband Offset.

Cardi B has shared the first picture of daughter Kulture, hours after announcing she had separated from husband Offset.

The 26-year-old had posted a video to Instagram revealing she and Migos rapper Offset were no longer together.

They married in a secret ceremony in September 2017 and did not announce their marriage until June this year.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child Kulture in July, and until now had not shared any pictures of the little girl.

But on Wednesday, hours after announcing the split, Cardi B posted an image of Kulture to Instagram.

The little girl was pictured in what appeared to be a pram, wearing all pink, including a hat with a bow on.

Her right ear looks to be pierced and her bib had her name stitched into it.

Cardi B captioned the image: “My heart.”

Hours earlier Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, shared the shock news that she planned to divorce Offset.

In an Instagram video, she said: “So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for how many now … and we’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners, and he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lotta love for each other.

“But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together any more, I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father and yeah.”

In November, Bronx-born star Cardi B had said she was “too scared” to share any pictures of Kulture, saying: “There are so many mean people out there.”

Cardi B first found fame on reality television show Love & Hip Hop before releasing her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion Of Privacy earlier this year.

