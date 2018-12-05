Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to co-host Golden Globes

5th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 6.

Golden Globes-Hosts

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will co-host next month’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Globes, to be held on January 6, are hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents awards for film and TV.

Oh won a 2006 Golden Globe for Grey’s Anatomy and this year became the first actress of Asian ethnicity to receive an Emmy nomination for drama series lead for Killing Eve.

Samberg won two Golden Globes in 2014 for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, for best comedy actor and as a producer.

He was the 2016 Emmy Awards host, while Oh is a newcomer to handling emcee duties for a major ceremony.

Nominees will be announced on Thursday morning.

The three-hour Golden Globes ceremony will be held in Beverly Hills.

© Press Association 2018

