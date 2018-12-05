Lord Sugar despairs over 'sexist and sleazy' product before Apprentice firing

Sarah Ann Magson has been fired from the Apprentice after her teammates created a “sexist and sleazy” Christmas chocolate brand.

Lord Alan Sugar said that the product would have been successful if the order had come from a “sex shop”.

The controversial confections – Santa’s Choco Seduction – were decried in the boardroom for their adult image.

Magson had no part in the branding, but did craft the flavour profiles for the chocolates – which were criticised for being as “tasteless” as their packaging.

The solicitor and entrepreneur was fired by Lord Sugar, leaving five people remaining in the competition, including teammates Camilla Ainsworth and Daniel Elahi.

Magson said: “This was more top shelf rather than the chocolate shelf. I think Daniel and Camilla got wrapped up in the moment. They ended up making an adult product for and adult market and putting it in a family market. Christmas is about family and children.”

It's about to get choc-LIT 🔥🔥🍫 as some of our candidates dance thems-elves silly in tonight's episode. But who'll melt under the pressure? 🧐 #TheApprentice returns at 9pm this evening on @BBCOne! pic.twitter.com/H4OanA2ZOm — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) December 5, 2018

The product managed to get a few orders from an online company, but a major retailer rejected the chocolates – wrapped in packaging featuring a seductively-clad elf – for being “sexist and sleazy”.

Lord Sugar said: “In the words of Forrest Gump, ‘if life was like this box of chocolates, we’d all be in jail’.”

Opposing Team Collaborative were wildly successful with their high-end Remoir Chocolat brand, which won with 7,000 orders.

Magson’s elimination leaves five contestants, with women dominating the group. Magson believes that their support for each other has carried them through.

She said: “There’s a feeling that we are a team, and I think that we approached it and worked well as a unit. The boys have not been as supportive, and maybe that’s why they’ve gone early.

“I think if we can support each other as women and work well together, we’ll go far. There’s a massive place in high-end business for women.”

Elahi, Ainsworh, Sabrina Stocker, Khadija Kalifa and Sian Gabbidon remain in the competition.

