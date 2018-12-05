Lorna Fitzgerald joins Maxwell Caulfield and Juliet Mills in A Lady Vanishes

5th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

They will star in a stage adaptation of the Alfred Hitchcock film from January.

British Soap Awards 2016 - London

EastEnders actress Lorna Fitzgerald will star opposite husband and wife Maxwell Caulfield and Juliet Mills in a stage production of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes.

Based on the 1939 film, the play begins when socialite Iris’s travelling companion suddenly disappears and Iris is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her.

With the help of musician Max, Iris will try to discover what happened to her.

Maxwell Caulfield and Juliet Mills
Maxwell Caulfield and Juliet Mills (Ian West/PA)

Fitzgerald’s role in the play follows her departure as Abi Branning in the BBC One soap, and she will be joined by Downton Abbey’s Matt Barber, Coronation Street’s Philip Lowrie, Drop The Dead Donkey star Robert Duncan and Soldier Soldier’s Ben Nealon.

The production will be directed by Roy Marsden, who is best known for playing Commander Adam Dalgliesh in ITV’s PD James.

The adaptation will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on January 9, before a nationwide tour visiting Southend, Bath, Clwyd, Guildford, Edinburgh, New Brighton, Blackpool, Richmond, Malvern, Bromley, Chesterfield, Stoke, Inverness and Barnstaple.

© Press Association 2018

