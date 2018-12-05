Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke to quit reality TV to focus on acting career

The author has made a film with Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has announced he is quitting reality television to concentrate on his acting career.

The TV personality and author has starred in the E4 show on and off since it debuted in 2011 and also appeared on The Island With Bear Grylls and Celebs Go Dating.

He told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine: “I’m quitting reality TV and I’m not going to be doing it anymore.

"I'm quitting reality TV." After eight years in the business, Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke reveals he's leaving to concentrate on his acting career.

“I’ve done nearly a decade of it and I’ve loved every minute of it but I’ve kind of grown into someone else and I have realised I trained to be an actor a long time ago and I wanted to be an actor.

“I’ve just finished a wonderful film with Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan and I’ve got another project in the pipeline so I’ve changed everything up and I want to be actor like I wanted to be when I went to drama school all those years ago.”

Fisher and Coogan are both due to star in Michael Winterbottom’s new movie Greed, a satire about the world of the super-rich.

