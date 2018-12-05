Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke to quit reality TV to focus on acting career

5th Dec 18 | Entertainment News

The author has made a film with Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan.

Valerian European Premiere - London

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has announced he is quitting reality television to concentrate on his acting career.

The TV personality and author has starred in the E4 show on and off since it debuted in 2011 and also appeared on The Island With Bear Grylls and Celebs Go Dating.

He told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine: “I’m quitting reality TV and I’m not going to be doing it anymore.

“I’ve done nearly a decade of it and I’ve loved every minute of it but I’ve kind of grown into someone else and I have realised I trained to be an actor a long time ago and I wanted to be an actor.

“I’ve just finished a wonderful film with Isla Fisher and Steve Coogan and I’ve got another project in the pipeline so I’ve changed everything up and I want to be actor like I wanted to be when I went to drama school all those years ago.”

View this post on Instagram

Sail away with me X

A post shared by Ollie Locke (@ollielockeworld) on

Fisher and Coogan are both due to star in Michael Winterbottom’s new movie Greed, a satire about the world of the super-rich.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Victoria's Secret TV ratings fall, 6 forward-thinking lingerie brands to get to know

Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now
Remember the blonde girl from the Kellogg's Christmas ad? She's all grown up now

Katie Price ENGAGED after SHE popped the question
Katie Price ENGAGED after SHE popped the question

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Strictly's Joe Sugg responds after kids expertly recreate his dance routine

Strictly's Joe Sugg responds after kids expertly recreate his dance routine
Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance

Cheryl fans CONVINCED she won't be single much longer following Graham Norton Show appearance
17 year old Corrie star welcomes first child

17 year old Corrie star welcomes first child
This might be the secret message behind Michelle Obama's love of wearing white

This might be the secret message behind Michelle Obama's love of wearing white
This might be the secret message behind Michelle Obama's love of wearing white

As Victoria's Secret TV ratings fall, 6 forward-thinking lingerie brands to get to know