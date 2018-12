Viewers hear from Harry's wife as I'm A Celebrity stars receive family letters

I’m A Celebrity viewers heard from Harry Redknapp’s wife Sandra as the campmates received letters from their loved ones.

The stars have now spent more than two weeks in the jungle away from their families and got to hear from them during Tuesday’s show.

Viewers have been hooked by the love affair between football manager Redknapp and his wife of 54 years, Sandra.

Redknapp has been telling his campmates about his marriage and they got to hear from Sandra herself as pop star Fleur East read out her letter.

Harry Redknapp received a letter from his wife Sandra during I’m A Celebrity (David Davies/PA)

It said: “I have always been proud of you but the last two weeks watching you has made me realise your strength and determination to succeed at anything life throws at you.

“But I never thought it would mean eating fish eyes! You have made us all proud. We miss you terribly but I am being well looked after by everybody. The family love you and are so proud of you. Love you always.”

It added: “PS jam roly poly is waiting!”

Actress Emily Atack’s letter was from her mother Kate and was read out by John Barrowman.

It said: “You’re so funny and your beautiful freckly face without makeup reminds me of when you were nine years old. I know that in John you have made a friend for life. Keep being kind to others and keep dong the impressions.”

Emily Atack received a letter from her mother during I’m A Celebrity (Ian West/PA)

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles’s son TJ penned his letter, which was read by James McVey.

It said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to tell you how very proud I am of you, not only in terms of how you are doing in the camp, but most importantly how proud I am that you’re my dad.”

The other celebrities huddled around the camp while their own letters were read out.

Earlier in the show, Atack, Redknapp and Knowles tackled a Bushtucker Trial titled The Wicked Warehouse.

It involved Redknapp and Knowles lying down in two large shipping crates while Atack crammed the boxes with different critters.

They earned one star for every critter successfully packed into the crate, with eight up for grabs and each worth a meal for camp.

For the first two stars, Atack successfully placed a toad on to her fellow stars’ faces, earning two meals.

Redknapp joked: “My favourite dinner is toad in the hole.”

Next came pythons, which Knowles and Redknapp calmly laid beside in their crates.

They were followed by rats, crabs and crocodiles, all of which were successfully tackled, leaving the camp with six stars.

Finally, for the last two meals, Atack had to place two huntsman spiders on the faces of Knowles and Redknapp.

Again, the challenge was overcome, meaning the trio earned all eight meals for camp, returning to cheers from their campmates.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph, Atack said: “I think sometimes people underestimate me slightly and worry if I’m part of a trial with other people the trial might not go as well.

“People are physically much stronger than me, faster than me, I’ve never in my life cared about winning ever but I care about being part of the success of something.”

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

